'An era comes to an end’ Mallikarjun Kharge writes as Manmohan Singh retires from Rajya Sabha. Full letter here
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday wrote a letter to former prime minister Manmohan Singh saying that his retirement marked the "end of an era". The former prime minister and Congress veteran retired from Rajya Sabha today, completing his 33-year-old parliamentary innings. In October 1991, the former prime minister became a member of the parliament for the first time. He was appointed finance minister in the Narasimha Rao government from 1991 to 1996. Later he became the prime minister of the country from 2004 to 2014.