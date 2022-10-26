Mallikarjun Kharge officially takes charge as 1st non-Gandhi Congress president after 24 years2 min read . 11:13 AM IST
- Mallikarjun Kharge is also the second Dalit president of Congress in five decades after Jagjivan Ram in 1970.
Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday took charge of the post of Congress party President at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi.
Before visiting AICC headquarters, Kharge paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.
Kharge has become the first non-Gandhi president of the Congress party after 24 years. He is also the second Dalit president of Congress in five decades after Jagjivan Ram in 1970.
The 80-year-old beat his opponent Shashi Tharoor by a huge margin in the race to the party's top post. Kharge amassed 7,897 votes in the presidential contest while his opponent Tharoor received 1,072 votes in the voting held on October 17.
1. Kharge is a polyglot who is fluent in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi, Kannada, and English.
2. The former union minister of Railways was born on 21 July 1942 in the Bidar district of Karnataka and studied in a Marathi medium government school.
3. Kharge lost his mother to communal violence at the age of 7. The incident left a deep impact on him thereby shaping his adult ideology as a secularist.
4. The Indian politician is a practising Buddhist and a self-declared ardent follower of BR Ambedkar.
5. Mallikarjun Kharge also has sportsmanship to add to his wall of fame. He was a state-level player in kabaddi and hockey. He also used to play football and cricket. Till a couple of years ago, the politician would often be seen at stadiums catching up on the latest match.
6. Kharge joined Congress in 1969, the year then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was expelled from the grand old party. He became the president of the Kalaburagi Town Congress Committee the same year at 27 years.
7. The new Congress President is an arts graduate from Government College, Kalaburagi.
8. Mallikarjun Kharge also holds a law degree from Seth Shankarlal Lahoti Law College in Kalaburagi.
9. Kharge is also known as ‘Solilada Sardara’, which means undefeated chieftain, because he was elected to the Karnataka assembly nine times consecutively, between 1972 and 2008. He also won from the Gulbarga Lok Sabha constituency in 2009 and 2014.
10. Kharge and his wife Radhabai have three sons—Rahul, Priyank, and Milind—and two daughters—Priyadarshini and Jayashree.
