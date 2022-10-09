Further at the event Kharge also mentioned that he would implement the proposal of 50% seats for those below 50 years if he is elected as the president of the All India Congress Committee. Kharge said he would implement the Udaipur Declaration of offering 50 per cent of party posts to those below 50 years of age, if elected as AICC president. He also said 50 per cent of seats in the 2024 election would be given to those below 50 years of age.