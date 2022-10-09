The Senior leader regretted that he took the plunge on party people's advice as none from the Gandhi family was running for the Congress chief's post
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Senior Congress leader, Mallikarjun Kharge, in the fray for the Congress president post visited Hyderabad and Vijayawada on Saturday to meet members of the Pradesh Congress Committee and party workers. AT the vent he expressed his regret that none of the Gandhi family members were running for party chief and that he took the plunge on the advice of party members.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Senior Congress leader, Mallikarjun Kharge, in the fray for the Congress president post visited Hyderabad and Vijayawada on Saturday to meet members of the Pradesh Congress Committee and party workers. AT the vent he expressed his regret that none of the Gandhi family members were running for party chief and that he took the plunge on the advice of party members.
Further at the event Kharge also mentioned that he would implement the proposal of 50% seats for those below 50 years if he is elected as the president of the All India Congress Committee. Kharge said he would implement the Udaipur Declaration of offering 50 per cent of party posts to those below 50 years of age, if elected as AICC president. He also said 50 per cent of seats in the 2024 election would be given to those below 50 years of age.
Further at the event Kharge also mentioned that he would implement the proposal of 50% seats for those below 50 years if he is elected as the president of the All India Congress Committee. Kharge said he would implement the Udaipur Declaration of offering 50 per cent of party posts to those below 50 years of age, if elected as AICC president. He also said 50 per cent of seats in the 2024 election would be given to those below 50 years of age.
The statement comes in reply to a query that Kharge, 80, will be replacing Sonia Gandhi, 75, and therefore further the process of the younger generation abandoning the Grand Old Party.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The statement comes in reply to a query that Kharge, 80, will be replacing Sonia Gandhi, 75, and therefore further the process of the younger generation abandoning the Grand Old Party.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"...Many people left fearing the ED, the CBI and the Income Tax. For youngsters, as I said, in the Udaipur Declaration, we promised to give 50% of the seats to those below 50 years and I will do so, he told reporters during a media interaction at the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee office in Hyderabad.
"...Many people left fearing the ED, the CBI and the Income Tax. For youngsters, as I said, in the Udaipur Declaration, we promised to give 50% of the seats to those below 50 years and I will do so, he told reporters during a media interaction at the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee office in Hyderabad.
On Saturday, Mallikarjun Kharge dismissed reports of differences even as undercurrents of Tharoor’s challenge of change were felt. “This is a matter of our house. We all have to work together. One person can’t work alone. It has to be “we" not “I". The decisions would be taken collectively," he underlined in an apparent reference to comments by Tharoor who promised sweeping changes, if he would be elected.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On Saturday, Mallikarjun Kharge dismissed reports of differences even as undercurrents of Tharoor’s challenge of change were felt. “This is a matter of our house. We all have to work together. One person can’t work alone. It has to be “we" not “I". The decisions would be taken collectively," he underlined in an apparent reference to comments by Tharoor who promised sweeping changes, if he would be elected.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Congress party president polls
The Congress party president election are scheduled to be held on 17 October and if required, the counting and results will be declared on 19 October. There would be 9,300 voters who would be taking part in the elections of the 130-year-old party.
The Congress party president election are scheduled to be held on 17 October and if required, the counting and results will be declared on 19 October. There would be 9,300 voters who would be taking part in the elections of the 130-year-old party.
In over a century-long history of the party, Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge mentioned that four elections have been held. “One for Subhash Chandra Bose, one for Purushottam Das Tandon-Kriplani, another for Sitaram Kesri and the fourth for Sonia Gandhi ji," he said. “This fifth poll I am fighting and I want to uphold the party principles."
In over a century-long history of the party, Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge mentioned that four elections have been held. “One for Subhash Chandra Bose, one for Purushottam Das Tandon-Kriplani, another for Sitaram Kesri and the fourth for Sonia Gandhi ji," he said. “This fifth poll I am fighting and I want to uphold the party principles."
Kharge hits out at BJP
“The (Narendra) Modi- (Amit) Shah duo keep asking us what the party has done in 70 years. We built public institutions, we worked for the development of the country - and they are hellbent to destroy this. Only 1 percent of the people have 22 percent of the country’s wealth," he pointed out, attacking the central government. “We need a party to fight this," the former union minister said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Kharge hits out at BJP
“The (Narendra) Modi- (Amit) Shah duo keep asking us what the party has done in 70 years. We built public institutions, we worked for the development of the country - and they are hellbent to destroy this. Only 1 percent of the people have 22 percent of the country’s wealth," he pointed out, attacking the central government. “We need a party to fight this," the former union minister said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
He took exception to the labelling of party leader Rahul Gandhi's ongoing foot march as 'Bharat Todo (split) Yatra'. "It is indeed Bharat Jodo Yatra. It is the BJP that is dividing the country in the name of castes and religion," Kharge lashed out. Have BJP or RSS leaders sacrificed anything for the nation, he questioned and said it was the likes of former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi who laid down their lives for the country.
He took exception to the labelling of party leader Rahul Gandhi's ongoing foot march as 'Bharat Todo (split) Yatra'. "It is indeed Bharat Jodo Yatra. It is the BJP that is dividing the country in the name of castes and religion," Kharge lashed out. Have BJP or RSS leaders sacrificed anything for the nation, he questioned and said it was the likes of former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi who laid down their lives for the country.