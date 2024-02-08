Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday released 'black paper' on 'failures' of Modi govt in the last 10 years. “There is a danger to democracy in the country...In last 10 years, 411 MLAs were taken on their by the BJP. They toppled so many Congress governments. They are finishing democracy," Kharge said.

