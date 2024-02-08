Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday released 'black paper' on 'failures' of Modi govt in the last 10 years. “There is a danger to democracy in the country...In last 10 years, 411 MLAs were taken on their by the BJP. They toppled so many Congress governments. They are finishing democracy," Kharge said.
Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024
here. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.