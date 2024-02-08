Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Mallikarjun Kharge releases 'black paper' on 'failures' of Modi govt in last 10 years | Watch

Mallikarjun Kharge releases 'black paper' on 'failures' of Modi govt in last 10 years | Watch

Livemint

  • Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge released a black paper on the failures of the Modi government in the last 10 years, highlighting the danger to democracy in the country.

Mint Image

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday released 'black paper' on 'failures' of Modi govt in the last 10 years. “There is a danger to democracy in the country...In last 10 years, 411 MLAs were taken on their by the BJP. They toppled so many Congress governments. They are finishing democracy," Kharge said.

