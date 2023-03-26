Mallikarjun Kharge slams BJP, asks why is ruling party pained if fugitives criticised2 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 04:21 PM IST
Addressing a gathering at the day-long ‘Sankalp Satyagraha’ of the Congress right outside Rajghat, Kharge also thanked all Opposition parties for standing with Rahul Gandhi and the Congress to save democracy.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday slammed the BJP over its charge that Rahul Gandhi insulted OBCs with his remark for which he has been convicted in a criminal defamation case, and said why is the ruling party pained if fugitives such as Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi are criticised.
