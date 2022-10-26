Mallikarjun Kharge to implement Udaipur declaration soon: Sachin Pilot

Mentioning about the challenges in two states- Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh within this year, and then the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls, Pilot said, "He has always worked as a worker of the Congress party. Sonia and Rahul Gandhi were and will always be leaders of our party, but we will fight all the challenges in front of us. We'll start working for the upcoming elections."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}