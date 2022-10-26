Mallikarjun Kharge to take charge of Congress president today

Mallikarjun Kharge to take charge of Congress president today2 min read . 05:38 AM IST
- Mallikarjun Kharge will be the first non-Gandhi to take over the office after 24 years.
Mallikarjun Kharge, the newly elected president of the Indian National Congress, will take charge of the post at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi today (26 October). Kharge will be the first non-Gandhi to take over the office after 24 years.
During the oath ceremony, all Congress Working Committee members, MPs, Pradesh Congress Committee presidents, CLP leaders, former chief ministers, state presidents, and other AICC office bearers are likely to be present.
Party's General Secretary organisation KC Venugopal has sent invitations to the above stakeholders.
Kharge beat his opponent Thiruvanthpuram MP Shashi Tharoor by a huge margin in Congress Presidential polls, held on 17 October. Kharge got 7,897 votes in the presidential contest while his opponent Tharoor received 1,072 votes.
Kharge is the second Dalit president of Congress in five decades after Jagjivan Ram became Congress chief in 1970. The former union minister of Railways was born on 21 July, 1942 in Bidar district of Karnataka and studied in a Marathi medium government school.
Soon after his poll victory, Kharge said that the party has presented an "example of strengthening the country's democracy by conducting organisational elections" at a time when "democracy is in danger" in the country.
He said Congress has "continuously strengthened democracy" in the 75-year history of the country and protected the Constitution.
"Now when democracy is in danger and Constitution is being attacked, and every institution is being broken, Congress has presented an example of strengthening the country's democracy by conducting organisational elections at the national level. I thank everyone connected with the election," he said.
Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached Mallikarjun Kharge's residence and congratulated him on being elected as the new party president.
Rahul Gandhi also extended wishes to Kharge and said that the post he has been elected to "represents a democratic vision of India".
Congress is expected to resolve the Rajasthan Congress crisis soon after Kharge assumes his position, news agency PTI reported.
Also, Kharge will visit poll-bound states like Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat soon.
Kharge joined Congress in 1969, the year then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was expelled from the grand old party. He became the president of Kalaburagi Town Congress Committee the same year at the age of just 27.
Kharge is an arts graduate from Government College, Kalaburagi. He also holds a law degree from the Seth Shankarlal Lahoti Law College in Kalaburagi. A labour law expert, he practised under Shivaraj Patil, who later became a Supreme Court judge.
He is known as ‘Solilada Sardara’, which means undefeated chieftain, because he was elected to the Karnataka assembly nine times consecutively, between 1972 and 2008. He also won from the Gulbarga Lok Sabha constituency in 2009 and 2014.
Kharge and wife Radhabai have three sons—Rahul, Priyank and Milind—and two daughters—Priyadarshini and Jayashree.
