Malls to hit only 80-85% of pre-covid revenues this fiscal: report

NEW DELHI: Malls in India will report 80-86% of pre pandemic recovery in revenues in the current fiscal, according to a Crisil Ratings report, highlighting the pain that large shopping centres are currently facing.

The report flagged the severity of the current second wave as a concern for malls that are facing closures in several parts of the country. Delhi recently ordered malls to shut down till the end of April. Maharashtra is observing a strict curfew which has barred non-essential centres from opening up.

The report by Crisil said that malls need a strong sponsor support, and liquidity to prop up credit profiles.

In the last fiscal year ended 31 March 2021, malls are expected to see a 45% decline in revenues, according to the report.

Continued negotiations between malls and tenants amid the second wave, and inability of retailers to generate sufficient sales is likely to drag them down.

“Revenue of shopping malls is foreseen growing 45-55% this fiscal after an expected 45% decline in fiscal 2021. That will still be 15-20% below the pre-pandemic levels because of continuing waivers for some underperforming retail segments and the possibility of fresh waivers across segments due to mobility curbs following the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic," Crisil said in its report that analysed India’s top 14 malls.

“We foresee retail sales in malls declining significantly in the first quarter of this fiscal versus pre-pandemic levels because of fresh restrictions and recovering gradually by the end of the first half," Anuj Sethi, senior director, Crisil Ratings, said. Rental waivers could continue till the first half of the year.

Retail sales are expected to be 90% of pre-pandemic levels for the second half of this fiscal, which may not warrant rental waivers, he added. That would minimise the impact on rental income of mall owners. Accelerated vaccinations are crucial to retail sales revival, especially for nonessentials, Sethi said.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.