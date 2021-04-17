Malls to hit only 80-85% of pre-covid revenues this fiscal: report

“Revenue of shopping malls is foreseen growing 45-55% this fiscal after an expected 45% decline in fiscal 2021. That will still be 15-20% below the pre-pandemic levels because of continuing waivers for some underperforming retail segments and the possibility of fresh waivers across segments due to mobility curbs following the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic," Crisil said in its report that analysed India’s top 14 malls.