Malta-flag LNG carrier Disha to reach Gujarat's Dahej on June 19: Shipping ministry

Director in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Opesh Kumar Sharma, on Thursday said that the Malta-flagged LNG carrier Disha, carrying 62,370 metric tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG), has safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz and is expected to berth at Dahej, Gujarat, on Friday.

Speaking at an inter-ministerial briefing on the evolving situation in West Asia, Sharma also outlined the government's ongoing measures to assist Indian seafarers and ensure their safety amid heightened regional tensions.

Sharma said, "As you are aware, the Malta-flag LNG carrier Disha had crossed the Strait of Hormuz on 15th June, carrying about 62,370 metric tons of LNG cargo. The vessel is expected to berth at Dahej tomorrow morning."

He said the Ministry, through the Directorate General of Shipping (DG Shipping), continues to work closely with various stakeholders to ensure the safety and welfare of Indian seafarers.

"The Ministry, through the Directorate General of Shipping, remains in continuous coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, our missions abroad, shipping companies, and other relevant stakeholders to ensure the safety and welfare of Indian seafarers and provide all necessary assistance," Sharma said.

Providing details of the support mechanism put in place by the government, Sharma said, "The control room set up at DG Shipping has handled more than 13,187 calls and more than 29,376 emails."

He added, "In the last 72 hours, a total of 450 calls and 1,077 emails have been received from seafarers, their families, and maritime stakeholders."

Sharma further elaborated on the safe repatriation of Indian seafarers. He said, “The Ministry, through the Directorate General of Shipping, has facilitated the safe repatriation of more than 3,639 seafarers so far, including 47 in the last 72 hours.”

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He also noted that the maritime operations in the country remain unaffected. He said, " Port operations across India remain normal with no congestion reported."

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised maritime security and the protection of Indian sailors during a bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France, stressing the critical need to maintain open international shipping lanes.

Focusing on the human element of maritime commerce, PM Modi said that "lakhs of Indians are working as seafarers" and stressed that their safety remains a key priority amid ongoing developments in West Asia.

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The safety of seafarers remains a key priority amid ongoing developments in West Asia. - Opesh Kumar Sharma

Tying the safety of these crew members directly to international economic stability, the Prime Minister focused heavily on the critical regional choke point.

"Keeping the Strait of Hormuz open is vital for the global economy," PM Modi said, adding that he was confident the safety of seafarers would be given priority under the peace understanding between the United States and Iran.

Tying the safety of these crew members directly to international economic stability, the Prime Minister focused heavily on the critical regional choke point.