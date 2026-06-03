Malviya Nagar fire: Jaishankar says MEA in touch with embassies as foreigners among 21 killed in hotel blaze

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday expressed his condolences after at least 21 people, including foreign nationals, lost their lives in a fire incident at a hotel in Malviya Nagar, South Delhi.

In a post on X, Jaishankar also said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is in touch with embassies and is extending all necessary assistance. "Express my deepest condolences at the loss of lives, including of foreign nationals, in the tragic fire incident in Malviya Nagar, New Delhi. Pray for the speedy recovery of the injured." He added, “MEA is in touch with embassies and is extending all necessary assistance.”

His remarks came after a massive fire broke out at a bed-and-breakfast (B&B) hotel in Hauz Rani, Malviya Nagar, on Wednesday morning. Among those who lost their lives were mostly foreign nationals whose ailing relatives were being treated at nearby hospitals.

Here's what happened The blaze at the Flourish Stay B&B started around 8.30 AM and quickly spread, catching everyone unawares. Rescue workers, including many locals, rushed to the spot to pull out those trapped inside the narrow five-storey building.

The fire, which reportedly started on the ground floor of an eatery, soon spread to other floors of the building. According to fire officer AK Malik, the building has a basement, a ground floor, and five upper floors. The restaurant was operating on the ground floor, while the rest of the building was being used as a hotel.

Reports also suggested that the bed and breakfast was operating beyond its permitted capacity, with 24 rooms instead of six.

Bangladesh High Commission offers condolences In a post on X, the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi wrote, "The High Commission deeply condoles the tragic fire incident in Malviya Nagar, Delhi, that claimed several precious lives and left many others injured."

It added, "So far, five Bangladeshi nationals have been identified among the injured. Three are receiving treatment at Max Hospital in Saket, and two others are receiving treatment at Safdarjung Hospital. The Mission is in constant contact with the authorities and is closely monitoring their condition and well-being. Our heartfelt condolences to all the bereaved families and sincere sympathy to all those affected by this tragedy. Bangladesh wishes a speedy recovery to the injured and commends the tireless efforts of the rescue and emergency response personnel."

South Delhi fire death toll At least 11 foreign nationals and 10 Indians lost their lives in the Delhi fire tragedy on Wednesday. At least 16 people were injured, and 19 others were in critical condition, PTI reported, citing official data.

According to the consolidated data, 58 people were affected by the fire incident. Among the deceased, nine were African nationals, and two were from Turkmenistan. Among those who sustained injuries, five were foreign nationals, while 11 were Indians.

According to reports, 19 patients were in critical condition, with 10 foreign nationals on ventilator support and nine others in serious condition but not on ventilators.

Max Smart Hospital reported the highest number of casualties, recording 10 deaths, six foreign nationals and four Indians. At Max Super Speciality Hospital, eight people died, three foreign nationals and five Indians. At AIIMS Trauma Centre, 13 people were admitted. Ten injured Delhi Police personnel were also undergoing treatment.