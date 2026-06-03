Malviya Nagar fire: PM Modi announces ₹2 lakh ex gratia for kin of deceased after Delhi hotel blaze kills 21

Hours after a massive fire killed at least 21 people and injured dozens in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed condolences and announced ex gratia of ₹2 lakh.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) wrote, "The loss of lives due to a fire incident in Malviya Nagar, Delhi, is tragic. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected."

PM Modi also announced that an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh from the PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given ₹50,000.

South Delhi fire tragedy kills 21 His remarks came after at least 11 foreign nationals were killed in the fire tragedy. The incident occurred earlier on Wednesday at Flourish Stay B&B in Hauz Rani, a congested locality in Malviya Nagar. Citing officials, news agency PTI reported that of those killed, at least nine were African nationals and two were from Turkmenistan. According to official data, 58 people were affected by the fire incident. At least 16 were injured, of whom five were foreign nationals and 11 were Indians.

Officials believe the death toll is likely to rise, as a number of the injured are in critical condition. Those rescued also included relatives of patients being treated at a nearby private hospital.

Political reactions to Delhi fire President Droupadi Murmu expressed grief over the loss of lives in the fire incident at a hotel in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar area, describing the tragedy as "extremely heartbreaking" and extending condolences to the bereaved families. Taking to the social media platform X, the President also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the incident.

She wrote, "The news of the loss of lives in the fire incident in Malviya Nagar, Delhi, is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the swift recovery of those injured."

Apart from Murmu, Home Minister Amit Shah and several other leaders also expressed condolences. In a post on X, Home Minister Shah wrote, "My heart is deeply grieved by the fire incident in Malviya Nagar, Delhi. The local administration is engaged in relief and rescue operations. My condolences are with those who have lost their loved ones in this heart-wrenching tragedy. May God grant strength to the bereaved families to bear this sorrow. The injured are being provided with the best medical facilities."

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also offered condolences. In an X post, she said, "My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured and for strength & courage to all those affected by this heartbreaking tragedy. Delhi Govt. is closely monitoring the situation. All necessary medical assistance & support are being extended to the affected families."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in a post on X, said, "The fire tragedy in Malviya Nagar, Delhi, is heartbreaking. My deepest condolences go out to those who lost their loved ones in this incident. I pray to the Almighty to give them the strength to bear this immense loss. I also wish the injured a speedy recovery."

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also expressed condolences. "I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families. I urge all Congress workers to contribute in every possible way to the relief and rescue operations."

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, while expressing condolences, also stated that the ministry is in contact with all embassies and is ensuring that assistance is provided.

Delhi's former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote, "Today, such a massive incident occurred in Malviya Nagar. The tragic news of 20 people losing their lives... The continuous fire incidents in Delhi and the deaths of innocent people are extremely concerning."

Lookout circular issued against hotel owner News agency PTI reported that the Delhi Police has issued a look-out circular against Lavkesh Bajaj, owner of the hotel building in Malviya Nagar. The look-out circular (LOC) has been issued to ensure that the accused don't flee abroad even as multiple teams continue searches to trace them, police said.

According to investigators, the hotel was allegedly operating nearly four times beyond its permitted strength and did not possess the mandatory fire safety clearance.

Police sources said the establishment had permission for only six rooms under the Delhi government's bed-and-breakfast policy but was allegedly running around 25 rooms, including some in the basement.

Additional floors were allegedly constructed over the years without informing the authorities, the sources said.

Police have registered an FIR under charges of culpable homicide and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).