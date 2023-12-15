Mama Earth Co-founder Ghazal Alagh voices concerns over period leave debate, says 'setback for hard-earned equality...'
Alagh, a prominent entrepreneur, cautioned against the implementation of a paid leave policy for menstruation, suggesting that it might pose challenges for women in the workforce. Taking to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), she shared her perspective on the matter.
In the ongoing discussion surrounding period leave, Ghazal Alagh, co-founder of the beauty brand Mama Earth, has emerged as a notable figure expressing reservations about the concept. This conversation gained momentum after Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani, stated her belief that menstruation should not be considered a handicap.
The topic resurfaced on Wednesday during discussions in the upper house when Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha raised a pertinent question regarding menstrual hygiene policies. Specifically, Jha inquired whether the government was actively considering measures to mandate employers to offer menstrual leave to their female employees.
In his inquiry, Jha delved into the broader conversation about women's rights and workplace policies, seeking clarity on the government's stance regarding menstrual leave. The query underscores the ongoing national discourse on the significance of acknowledging and addressing women's health concerns within the professional sphere.
This renewed attention to menstrual leave aligns with a broader societal push for inclusive workplace policies that recognize and accommodate the diverse needs of the workforce. The response to Jha's inquiry is eagerly anticipated as it could potentially shape the direction of future discussions and policies related to menstrual health and workplace inclusivity.
