In the ongoing discussion surrounding period leave, Ghazal Alagh, co-founder of the beauty brand Mama Earth, has emerged as a notable figure expressing reservations about the concept. This conversation gained momentum after Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani, stated her belief that menstruation should not be considered a handicap. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Alagh, a prominent entrepreneur, cautioned against the implementation of a paid leave policy for menstruation, suggesting that it might pose challenges for women in the workforce. Taking to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), she shared her perspective on the matter.

In her online statement, Alagh acknowledged the importance of finding a nuanced solution to the debate surrounding period leave. She emphasized that the historical struggle for equal opportunities and women's rights has been hard-fought, and introducing a policy of paid leave for menstruation could potentially undermine the progress made towards achieving gender equality. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We have fought for centuries for equal opportunities and women's rights, and now, fighting for period leave might set back the hard-earned equality," remarked Ghazal Alagh, shedding light on the complexities of the ongoing discourse. The co-founder's stance adds a significant voice to the multifaceted conversation surrounding workplace policies and gender equality.

The topic resurfaced on Wednesday during discussions in the upper house when Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha raised a pertinent question regarding menstrual hygiene policies. Specifically, Jha inquired whether the government was actively considering measures to mandate employers to offer menstrual leave to their female employees.

In his inquiry, Jha delved into the broader conversation about women's rights and workplace policies, seeking clarity on the government's stance regarding menstrual leave. The query underscores the ongoing national discourse on the significance of acknowledging and addressing women's health concerns within the professional sphere. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This renewed attention to menstrual leave aligns with a broader societal push for inclusive workplace policies that recognize and accommodate the diverse needs of the workforce. The response to Jha's inquiry is eagerly anticipated as it could potentially shape the direction of future discussions and policies related to menstrual health and workplace inclusivity.

