Home / Markets / Ipo /  Mamaearth’s plans put new-age IPOs in focus

New-age firms going for public listings have failed to inspire in recent times. So when Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd, the parent of skin care brand Mamaearth, filed its draft papers on 29 December, prospective investors got worried. The company had not quoted a valuation figure, but based on an earlier Reuters report, social media users put two and two together to conclude that Mamaearth would seek a steep valuation—or, price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio—of over 1,600 times its last fiscal year’s profit. (The company has proposed a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to 400 crore and an offer for sale of up to 46.8 million shares.) The spotlight is again on new-age IPOs that are seen as risky due to uncertainty in their businesses. Experts say higher valuation is justified if a company can chart a realistic path.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Graphic: Mint
View Full Image
Graphic: Mint
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Niti Kiran

Niti Kiran is a data journalist who really likes data. With over 10 years of experience in corporate and market research, she has an eye for detail. Data research is Niti's forte and constantly fascinates her.
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout