Mamata announces ‘Pink Booths’, mobile patrol teams to boost women's safety — ‘Kolkata safest city in country’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday announced the launch of two new initiatives — Pink booths and mobile patrol teams — to further enhance women's safety and confidence in Kolkata.

In a post on X, Mamata said that the Kolkata Police is setting up several all-women 'Pink Booths' at key city intersections, which would remain operational from evening till midnight.

"My sisters in the city will be able to connect directly with the women officers of KP for any assistance in these booths," she said.

The chief minister also announced the deployment of all-women mobile patrol teams, which she has named 'SHINING'. These teams will be on duty from 8 pm to 2 am, patrolling the EM Bypass and other major roads, frequently used by working women during night hours.

Asserting that "Kolkata continues to be the safest city in the country over the years," the chief minister expressed confidence that the two "unique new initiatives will go a long way" in strengthening women's safety in the metropolis.

Kolkata Police officials are expected to share further details about the modalities and deployment strategy later in the day.

Women in Bengal ‘not safe and respected’ These initiatives were announced shortly after Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta targetted Mamata government over issues of safety and security for women and lawlessness in West Bengal on February 23.

Rekha, who was in Kolkata for the BJP's Mahila Sammelan, said the TMC had failed to respond adequately to crimes against women.

“We have not seen such poor conditions in any other state in the country, where there is a woman Chief Minister and the women are not safe and respected. It is a shame,” she said, referring to the RG Kar hospital doctor rape and murder and the Durgapur rape case.

“She (Mamata) doesn’t question the culprits but blames the victim,” Rekha alleged.

“A woman Chief Minister who supports criminals cannot be Mamata. The entire country is developing: be it the sector of jobs, infrastructure, But Bengal, which was once at the forefront is now lagging behind,” she said.

“This is so because of the present government, which only wants power and can do anything for that power. No longer will the people of Bengal tolerate those who stop the growth of the state and attack the safety and security of women,” Rekha added.

The Delhi CM had also alleged that although the central government has several schemes, the TMC government wants everything in its name.

“When I left for Kolkata today, I was thinking that in Bengal there is ‘Didi’ and in Delhi there was ‘Bhaiya’. We removed ‘Bhaiya’, now it’s ‘Didi’s’ time. Both are the same. In everything they want their name,” she said, drawing a comparison with AAP-ruled Delhi.

