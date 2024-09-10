West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee faced criticism over the delay in dismissing the city's police chief, Vineet Goyal. The TMC supremo on Monday said that despite Goyal tendering his resignation, she denied citing the need to maintain law and order during the ongoing festive season.

Multiple demands cited by the Kolkata doctor rape case protestors also include the resignation of the Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal. However, Banerjee's latest statement related to Goyal's resignation has attracted widespread criticism from the opposition party leaders and the protesting doctors.

“The Police Commissioner came to me to tender his resignation… How can I accept that before Durga Puja? He knows all the roads of Kolkata and how to control the situation. After the festive season, we can think about this,” Indian Express quoted Mamata Banerjee as saying at a meeting on Monday.

Protest against Kolkata police in RG Kar doctor rape, murder case After the arrest of former RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh, protesting doctors were demanding the resignation of the police chief citing discrepancies during the initial investigation of the crime. The demand grew stronger after opposition leaders raised similar concerns.

The police actions during the initial investigation, like delay in filing FIR, alleged pressure on family for cremation, postmortem at RG Kar Hospital creating a conflict of interest, etc, have impugned questions on its improper response to the crime.

Another development that could raise more voices questioning the city police's lackadaisical approach in the RG Kar doctor rape case investigation is a missing postmortem document.