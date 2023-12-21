Mamata Banerjee announces 4% DA hike for West Bengal govt employees from January 1
West Bengal government employees will be given a 4% raise in dearness allowance from next year. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday during the Kolkata Christmas Carnival launch. West Bengal government employees have been protesting for almost a year to press for their demand for a hike in the DA.