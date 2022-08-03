Mamata Banerjee announces Bengal cabinet rejig; Babul Supriyo to take oath as minister2 min read . Updated: 03 Aug 2022, 04:52 PM IST
- Nine cabinet ministers sworn in including Babul Supriyo in expansion of Bengal council of ministers.
Listen to this article
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced the state cabinet re-shuffle. The CM inducted nine ministers into the Bengal cabinet. The reshuffle comes amid the party facing heat over the arrest of senior minister Partha Chatterjee by ED over the school jobs scam.