West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced the state cabinet re-shuffle. The CM inducted nine ministers into the Bengal cabinet. The reshuffle comes amid the party facing heat over the arrest of senior minister Partha Chatterjee by ED over the school jobs scam.

The cabinet reshuffle is the first since the TMC returned to power for the third consecutive term last year. Nine ministers took oath in Kolkata - Babul Supriyo, Snehasis Chakraborty, Partha Bhowmick, Udayan Guha, Pradip Mazumder, Tajmul Hossain, Satyajit Barman. Birbaha Hansda and Biplab Roy Chowdhury were sworn in as Ministers with independent charges, reported news agency ANI.

Supriyo, a former Union minister and BJP MP who quit the saffron party and joined the TMC after being dropped from the Union cabinet last year, is presently a TMC MLA from Ballygunge assembly constituency in Kolkata.

Two ministers of state with independent charge including tribal leader Birbaha Hansda also take oath in Bengal cabinet.

Banerjee had on Monday carried out a major overhaul in her party and announced that a cabinet reshuffle will take place on Wednesday.

She had said that four-five new faces would be inducted into the new cabinet, while a similar number of members of the present cabinet would be utilised for party work.

"In the last 11 years, there have been very few instances of a cabinet reshuffle, and those too were minor ones. This time though, the situation is different.

"Never before have been plans to induct four-five new faces and drop a similar number from the cabinet. So, this is likely to be one of the biggest reshuffles since our party came to power in the state," a senior TMC MLA had said earlier.

Partha Chatterjee, who has been relieved of ministerial duties, was in charge of five key departments including industry, commerce and enterprises and parliamentary affairs.

For a brief period, Banerjee had supervised the panchayat and PHE departments as well as consumer affairs and self-help group and self-employment departments following the death of in-charge ministers Subrata Mukherjee and Sadhan Pandey respectively.

At present, these departments are being held by other ministers.

The TMC underwent a major organisational overhaul on Monday as the leadership of 16 out of the 35 organisational districts were changed.

The imprint of Abhishek Banerjee was evident in the reshuffle in which several "non-performers" were axed, and some were relieved of organisational duties, paving their way for ministerial berths.