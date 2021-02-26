OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Mamata Banerjee announces hike for daily wage workers
Mamata Banerjee said a total of 56,500 workers (40,500 unskilled, 8,000 semi-skilled, 8,000 skilled) will benefit from this move (PTI)
Mamata Banerjee said a total of 56,500 workers (40,500 unskilled, 8,000 semi-skilled, 8,000 skilled) will benefit from this move (PTI)

Mamata Banerjee announces hike for daily wage workers

1 min read . Updated: 26 Feb 2021, 04:41 PM IST ANI

'I am pleased to announce a hike in the wages of daily wage workers under WB Urban Employment Scheme: To 202 per day from 144 earlier for unskilled labour, to 303 from 172 earlier for semi-skilled, 404 for skilled labour (new category introduced), West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said

NEW DELHI : West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday announced a hike in wages of daily wage workers under the state's urban employment scheme.

Banerjee said a total of 56,500 workers (40,500 unskilled, 8,000 semi-skilled, 8,000 skilled) will benefit from this move.

"I am pleased to announce a hike in the wages of daily wage workers under WB Urban Employment Scheme: To 202 per day from 144 earlier for unskilled labour, to 303 from 172 earlier for semi-skilled, 404 for skilled labour (new category introduced)," she tweeted.

"A total of 56,500 workers (40,500 unskilled, 8,000 semi-skilled, 8,000 skilled) will benefit from this. These wages are in parity with rural workers' enhanced pay (MNREGA unskilled & semi-skilled). Budget provision for this step has been made available for both FY21 & FY22," Banerjee said in another tweet.

These announcements came on a day when the Election Commission of India is scheduled to announce Assembly election dates of five states/Union Territory including West Bengal.

