Mamata Banerjee announces hike for daily wage workers

Mamata Banerjee announces hike for daily wage workers1 min read . Updated: 26 Feb 2021, 04:41 PM IST
'I am pleased to announce a hike in the wages of daily wage workers under WB Urban Employment Scheme: To ₹202 per day from ₹144 earlier for unskilled labour, to ₹303 from ₹172 earlier for semi-skilled, ₹404 for skilled labour (new category introduced), West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said
NEW DELHI : West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday announced a hike in wages of daily wage workers under the state's urban employment scheme.
Banerjee said a total of 56,500 workers (40,500 unskilled, 8,000 semi-skilled, 8,000 skilled) will benefit from this move.
India's April-Jan fiscal deficit hits 66.8% of full-year target1 min read . 04:33 PM IST
This mask jugaad 'doesn't deserve any applause'. Proof in Anand Mahindra's post1 min read . 04:22 PM IST
Confident that Mumbai Police will complete probe quickly: Reliance after explosives threat near Mukesh Ambani's house1 min read . 04:15 PM IST
FDA advisers to vet J&J’s one-shot vaccine for emergency use2 min read . 04:01 PM IST
"I am pleased to announce a hike in the wages of daily wage workers under WB Urban Employment Scheme: To ₹202 per day from ₹144 earlier for unskilled labour, to ₹303 from ₹172 earlier for semi-skilled, ₹404 for skilled labour (new category introduced)," she tweeted.
"A total of 56,500 workers (40,500 unskilled, 8,000 semi-skilled, 8,000 skilled) will benefit from this. These wages are in parity with rural workers' enhanced pay (MNREGA unskilled & semi-skilled). Budget provision for this step has been made available for both FY21 & FY22," Banerjee said in another tweet.
These announcements came on a day when the Election Commission of India is scheduled to announce Assembly election dates of five states/Union Territory including West Bengal.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.