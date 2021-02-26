This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Mamata Banerjee announces hike for daily wage workers
1 min read.04:41 PM ISTANI
'I am pleased to announce a hike in the wages of daily wage workers under WB Urban Employment Scheme: To ₹202 per day from ₹144 earlier for unskilled labour, to ₹303 from ₹172 earlier for semi-skilled, ₹404 for skilled labour (new category introduced), West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday announced a hike in wages of daily wage workers under the state's urban employment scheme.
Banerjee said a total of 56,500 workers (40,500 unskilled, 8,000 semi-skilled, 8,000 skilled) will benefit from this move.
"I am pleased to announce a hike in the wages of daily wage workers under WB Urban Employment Scheme: To ₹202 per day from ₹144 earlier for unskilled labour, to ₹303 from ₹172 earlier for semi-skilled, ₹404 for skilled labour (new category introduced)," she tweeted.
"A total of 56,500 workers (40,500 unskilled, 8,000 semi-skilled, 8,000 skilled) will benefit from this. These wages are in parity with rural workers' enhanced pay (MNREGA unskilled & semi-skilled). Budget provision for this step has been made available for both FY21 & FY22," Banerjee said in another tweet.
These announcements came on a day when the Election Commission of India is scheduled to announce Assembly election dates of five states/Union Territory including West Bengal.