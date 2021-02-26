Mamata Banerjee announces hike for daily wage workers

"A total of 56,500 workers (40,500 unskilled, 8,000 semi-skilled, 8,000 skilled) will benefit from this. These wages are in parity with rural workers' enhanced pay (MNREGA unskilled & semi-skilled). Budget provision for this step has been made available for both FY21 & FY22," Banerjee said in another tweet.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}