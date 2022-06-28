Mamata Banerjee has criticised the BJP-led Central government for detaining social activist Teesta Setalvad and co-founder of Alt News Mohammed Zubair for "trying to expose the truth", the chief minister of West Bengal has claimed that individuals who incite hatred and violence in the nation are not being jailed, an apparent reference to contentious remarks made about the Prophet Mohammad by suspended BJP politician Nupur Sharma.

“Look at the rising price of the gas cylinder, look at the state of our farmers, look at the scenario in this country. Anybody who dares to protest, they are raided by the ED, the Income Tax or other agencies," said West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

“When it comes to the BJP, social media is all about presenting a fake video, creating a misleading narrative and deceiving the public. Even if they commit a murder, they get away with it. But, when we dare to speak, we're shown as criminals. Why was Zubair arrested?" Banerjee asked.:

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Banerjee also slammed the Centre over the Agnipath defence recruiting scheme while speaking to a party meeting in Asansol, Paschim Bardhaman district. She called it a "huge scam and another example of Jumla politics."

“Why have you arrested Mohammed Zubair and Teesta Setalvad? What wrong have they done? Does speaking out the truth or exposing the truth a crime? Those who are speaking out against this government are either harassed by using agencies or are arrested," Banerjee said.

“Those who spread hatred and violence in the country are not being arrested; no action is being taken. Those who create animosity among communities are not even touched by them (BJP). But those who fight against such people are being harassed," she said.

Speaking about the Agnipath scheme, Mamata Banerjee argued that the Centre should raise the retirement age for soldiers hired through it to 60 years old because otherwise, at the conclusion of their four-year contract, they would face an unclear future.

"Recently I received a communication where I was requested that those Agniveers, after four years, should get the opportunity in state government jobs. It is a mess created by the Centre, and they have to clean it. We will not take the onus," she said.

(With PTI inputs)