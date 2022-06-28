Mamata Banerjee questions arrests of Mohammed Zubair, Teesta Setalvad2 min read . Updated: 28 Jun 2022, 05:54 PM IST
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has questioned the arrest of Mohammed Zubair and Teesta Setalvad.
Mamata Banerjee has criticised the BJP-led Central government for detaining social activist Teesta Setalvad and co-founder of Alt News Mohammed Zubair for "trying to expose the truth", the chief minister of West Bengal has claimed that individuals who incite hatred and violence in the nation are not being jailed, an apparent reference to contentious remarks made about the Prophet Mohammad by suspended BJP politician Nupur Sharma.