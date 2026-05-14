Mamata Banerjee appears before Calcutta HC wearing lawyer's gown to argue Bengal post-poll violence case

Former West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, 14 May, appeared before the Calcutta High Court in connection with alleged post-poll violence and attacks on party offices. What stood out in this case was that Mamata Banerjee appeared before the high court wearing a lawyer's gown to argue the case.

The Trinamool Congress chief was accompanied by senior Trinamool Congress leaders Chandrima Bhattacharya and Kalyan Banerjee.

The matter pertains to a public interest litigation filed by advocate Shirshanya Bandyopadhyay on behalf of the Trinamool Congress, alleging attacks on party offices and violence against its workers.

Multiple incidents of arson and violence were reported across West Bengal following the announcement of the 2026 assembly poll results in which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won with a landslide margin. Reports of violence at Trinamool party offices had also surfaced.

During the hearing, Mamata Banerjee urged “immediate protection of people,” as she alleged that incidents of hooliganism occurred and items were burned in “front of police”.

She further alleged that “children are not spared, minorities are not spared, women are not spared.” She said 10 Trinamool Congress workers were also “murdered” in the post-poll violence.

Kalyan Banerjee told the court that "many TMC party offices were burnt" in the post-poll violence.

“Take the 2021 post-poll violence case, the Chief Justice constituted a five-judge bench...The incidents of today are more than what happened at that time post-poll violence,” Kalyan Banerjee said.

According to the petitioner, several TMC leaders and workers were allegedly forced to flee their homes after the polls, while many of them were attacked “because of their association with the Trinamool Congress”.

The petition was filed on 12 May and the matter came up for hearing before a division bench comprising Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Parthasarathi Sen.

In a post on X, the TMC said: “Our Hon'ble Chairperson Smt @MamataOfficial personally reached the Calcutta High Court today to argue in a matter concerning the widespread post-poll violence unleashed across Bengal by @BJP4Bengal.”

While the party has lost power in West Bengal after 15 years of rule, it has asserted that Mamata Banerjee has shown what "truly sets her apart".

“She NEVER abandons the people of Bengal in their hour of need. She NEVER stops fighting for truth, justice, and constitutional values. And time and again, she rises above the politics of hatred with unmatched COMPASSION, COURAGE and CONVICTION.”

“Whether confronting the injustice of SIR or standing firm against the unruly conduct of @BJP4India, she continues to prove that there is truly NO LEADER LIKE HER in the country today,” the TMC said.