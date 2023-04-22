West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday claimed some people are trying to divide the nation by pursuing politics of hate and said that she is ready to give her life but "will not allow a division of the country".

Mamata Banerjee, speaking at a congregation for Eid namaz at the city's Red Road, urged people to unite and ensure that the right-wing BJP party is defeated in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“We want peace in West Bengal. We don't want riots. We want peace. We don't want divisions in the country. Those who want to create divides in the country - I promise today on Eid, I am ready to give my life but I will not let the country divide," Mamata Banerjee said without naming anyone.

"All I would like to tell you is - stay peaceful, don't listen to anyone. A "gaddar party" with whom I have to fight, I have to fight agencies too - I fight them because I have the courage to do so but I am not ready to cow down," West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee further said.

Accusing the saffron camp of trying to change the constitution of the country, Banerjee said "she will not allow implementation of NRC in West Bengal." It has been the TMC's stand that the National Register of Citizens and the citizen's amendment act which confers citizenship rights on minorities from neighbouring countries was not needed and existing citixenship records and acts were sufficient.

“Someone takes money from BJP and says that they will divide Muslim votes. I tell them that they don't have the courage to divide Muslim votes for BJP. It is my promise to you today. There is one year to elections. See who will get elected and who won't."

"In one year's time, elections will be held to decide who will come to power in our country. Let us promise that we will unite and fight against divisive forces. We must ensure that all of us together vote them out in the next polls. If we fail to protect democracy, then everything will be finished."

*With agency inputs