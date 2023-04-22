We do not want riots. We want peace: Mamata Banerjee at a congregation for Eid namaz2 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2023, 10:22 AM IST
All I would like to tell you is - stay peaceful, don't listen to anyone. A 'gaddar party' with whom I have to fight, I have to fight agencies too - I fight them because I have the courage to do so but I am not ready to cow down, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee further said
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday claimed some people are trying to divide the nation by pursuing politics of hate and said that she is ready to give her life but "will not allow a division of the country".
