Only a few districts in West Bengal grow pure Gobindobhog rice, which was given geographic identity in 2017. Compared to the MSP for rice, it brings in a substantially higher price, the Bengal CM said in a letter. Since 2011, as part of our efforts to increase the revenue of Bengal farmers, the Mamata Banerjee government has encouraged the development of the premium variety in appropriate locations in place of coarse-grain rice, she added.

