Mamata Banerjee seeks 'capital punishment' as Bengal reels from rape-murder of 9-year-old days after RG Kar case

The West Bengal Chief Minister urged police to handle the alleged rape-murder of a 10-year-old under the POCSO Act and seek capital punishment for the guilty.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday directed the police to register the alleged rape-murder case of a 10-year-old girl in South 24 Parganas district under the POCSO Act, and ensure that the culprits get capital punishment within three months.

Banerjee, while speaking at the Kolkata Police Body Guard Lines after virtually inaugurating several Durga Pujas, asserted that crime has no colour, caste or religion.

"I want the police to register the Kultuli case under the POCSO Act and ensure that the culprits get capital punishment within three months... Crime is crime; there is no religion or caste. Strong action should be taken against the criminals," the chief minister said.

Taking exception to “media trials" in rape cases, Banerjee said these must stop as it could hamper investigations.

The body of a 10-year-old girl, allegedly raped and murdered, was found at Kultuli in South 24 Parganas on Saturday, after which locals torched a police outpost and vadalised vehicles parked there, a senior officer said.

