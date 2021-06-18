The Calcutta High Court will hear on Friday West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's petition challenging the assembly election results in Nandigram where BJP's Suvendu Adhikari was declared a winner.

The hearing is scheduled at 11 am before a single-judge bench of Justice Kausik Chanda.

In her petition, the Trinamool Congress supremo is seeking for Adhikari's election to be declared null and void on grounds of committing corrupt practises as envisaged under Section 123 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The alleged corrupt practices included "bribery, undue influence, spreading enmity", according to her petition. Banerjee also claimed that discrepancies were committed in the counting process.

Nandigram battle

The CM had vacated her seat of Bhabanipore to fight her former confidante Adhikari in the recently-concluded West Bengal assembly elections. However, she lost by less than 2,000 votes from the Nandigram seat.

After her defeat, Banerjee alleged that the returning officer of the assembly seat had said that he was threatened against recounting of votes.

Following the declaration of results, Mamata had said: "I received an SMS from someone wherein returning officer of Nandigram has written to someone if he allows recounting then his life would be under threat. For four hours the server was down. Governor also congratulated me. Suddenly everything changed. I will move court."

The Trinamool Congress even wrote to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal seeking "immediate re-counting of votes and postal ballots" in the Nandigram constituency, but recounting was refused for reasons unknown.

"Such refusal is bad in law and coloured. We demand an immediate recounting of Nandigram AC 210 to preserve the sanctity of the electoral process," the TMC had said in a letter to the CEO.

While initial counting put the Bengal CM ahead of Adhikari by 1,200 votes, the BJP's candidate eventually managed to score a victory by defeating the two-time chief minister.

Despite this, the TMC registered a landslide victory in polls winning 213 seats in the 294-member West Bengal assembly. While the BJP lost the polls but emerged as the second-largest party with 77 seats.

