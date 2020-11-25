Mamata Banerjee condoles the death of Ahmed Patel

Mamata Banerjee condoles the death of Ahmed Patel1 min read . Updated: 25 Nov 2020, 09:39 AM IST
- Banerjee says she is deeply saddened and shocked at the passing away of the senior congress leader
Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday condoled the death as senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Twitter, saying, saddened and shocked at the passing away of Ahmed Patel. He was a quiet, affable person. My condolences to his family, admirers and his colleagues.
Patel was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for the COVID-19. The veteran leader breathed his last at the wee hours of Wednesday, fighting COVID-19 and related complications for over a month.
Meanwhile senior Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury said that the death of the Congress leader left him shocked.
