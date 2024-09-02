Mamata Banerjee mourns death of MP’s wife; netizens remind her of rape-murder victim, ‘Good to know you have feelings’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has mourned the death of Poonam, the wife of Trinamool MP Kirti Azad.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated2 Sep 2024, 05:00 PM IST
Mamata Banerjee mourns death of MP’s wife; netizens remind her of rape-murder victim, ‘Good to know you have feelings’ (PTI Photo) (PTI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has mourned the death of Poonam, the wife of Trinamool MP Kirti Azad. Azad is a former cricketer who was part of India’s World Cup-winning team in 1983.

More recently, Azad was elected as a Member of Parliament from Trinamool Congress at the Bardhaman-Durgapur constituency. He defeated Dilip Ghosh, a heavyweight candidate from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bengal.

“Saddened to know that Poonam Jha Azad, wife of our MP & World Cup-winner cricketer Kirti Azad, has breathed her last. I have known Poonam for a long time. I also knew that she was critically ill for the last few years. Kirti & other family members tried their best & were always beside her in her last fight. My sincere condolences to Kirti & other family members. May her soul rest in peace,” wrote the Bengal CM.

While many social media users conveyed their condolences to Azad’s family, some others used this opportunity to speak about the recent rape-murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata.

Netizens react

“Good to know you have feelings, did you offer any condolences to all the people your party workers murdered each time before and after the election? Or to the lady doctors family and friends!? Why did you not have any feelings for them???” wrote one user while another wrote, “I am surprised to know, you have a heart.”

“Condolences to her family. What is the status of [victim’s name]'s case tho?” wrote another user while mentioning the Kolkata victim’s name.

“Soul rest in peace. But mahlia doctor ka kya hua (But, what happened to the lady doctor’s case?)” posted another.

“Indeed a sad news, condolences to her parivar and star cricketer Kirti Azad for the loss they suffered, but equally painful affair of west Bengal government for the negligence to women security,” another user posted.

First Published:2 Sep 2024, 05:00 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaMamata Banerjee mourns death of MP’s wife; netizens remind her of rape-murder victim, ‘Good to know you have feelings’

