Home >News >India >Mamata Banerjee discharged from Kolkata hospital after being 'attacked' at Nandigram

Mamata Banerjee discharged from Kolkata hospital after being 'attacked' at Nandigram

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee discharged from SSKM Hospital, Kolkata
2 min read . 07:06 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

Mamata on Wednesday evening alleged that during her campaign in Nandigram, she was attacked by four-five men who pushed her, besides banging on her the door of her car, leading to the injuries

Two days after West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee was injured during her Nandigram campaign and later brought to a state-run hospital or treatment, the doctors on Friday announced that she has been discharged with "appropriate instructions, due to her repeated requests."

Two days after West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee was injured during her Nandigram campaign and later brought to a state-run hospital or treatment, the doctors on Friday announced that she has been discharged with "appropriate instructions, due to her repeated requests."

She has been advised to review after 7 days, said doctors from SSKM Hospital, Kolkata, where she was being treated.

She has been advised to review after 7 days, said doctors from SSKM Hospital, Kolkata, where she was being treated.

Mamata on Wednesday evening alleged that during her campaign in Nandigram, she was attacked by four-five men who pushed her, besides banging on her the door of her car, leading to the injuries.

Banerjee slept well at night and is responding well to treatment, said doctors earlier

"Our team will review her condition this morning. They may cut open the temporary plaster on her left leg to see how the injury has healed. A few medical tests might also be conducted," a senior doctor told news agency PTI.

The swelling on her left ankle has subsided and she is feeling less pain in her neck, shoulder and waist, he said.

"We generally advise patients with similar injuries as that of Banerjee at least three to four weeks of rest," the doctor said.

The 66-year-old chief minister will try out different kinds of wheelchairs soon, he added.

The Trinamool Congress boss had suffered injuries on her left leg and waist as she fell on the ground following the alleged attack.

While at the hospital, Banerjee released a video message from her hospital bed, urging her supporters to be calm and maintain peace.

"I would appeal to my party cadres, supporters, activists and common people to maintain peace and calm. It is true that I was badly hurt last night and felt severe pain in the chest and head. The doctors are looking after me," she said.

"I appeal to everyone to maintain peace. I hope to be back on the field in the next few days," Banerjee said.

