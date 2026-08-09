Mamata Banerjee faces ‘Chor’ chant, mud-hurling protest in Kolkata: ‘Could've been killed’; BJP refutes role in ‘attack’

Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee faced protests on Sunday when a group of demonstrators surrounded her vehicle during her visit to meet the family of a TMC worker who allegedly died in police custody in North 24 Parganas district.

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BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya rejected the TMC’s allegations that his party was involved in the incident and condemned the reported stone-pelting targeting Banerjee’s vehicle. CM Suvendu Adhikari stated the protests against Banerjee was a reflection of “strong public anger”.

The protesters raised "chor-chor" slogans and threw mud and slippers at her car, prompting police personnel to form a security cordon around the vehicle as they attempted to clear the way.

The incident turned Banerjee’s visit into a politically charged confrontation, with the opposing sides blaming each other over allegations of political provocation, public resentment and administrative lapses.

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“My car has been attacked with stones, shoes and mud. This is nothing but a conspiracy. I had informed the police that I would be coming, but despite that, no security measures were taken. Forget security. The police are protecting lumpens. Bengal has fallen into the hands of lumpens. We will file a case," Banerjee stated, according to PTI.

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Banerjee mentioned she and those accompanying her could have lost their lives during the incident, alleging that the police were shielding the BJP. She also accused Adhikari, who also holds the Home portfolio, of using the police and alleged mafia elements to govern the state.

“My head could have been smashed. We could have died here. The police are protecting the BJP,” she said.

What did Bhattacharya say? Bhattacharya stated that the police would take necessary action if any such incident had taken place, while alleging that the TMC was engaged in a confrontation with the public.

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"Let me be clear: the BJP has absolutely no connection to the incidents where mud, stones, or slippers were thrown at Mamata Banerjee's vehicle. Regardless of whether it involves a Chief Minister or any other female leader, the BJP does not endorse the throwing of stones at anyone's vehicle; we condemn such incidents," Bhattacharya mentioned.

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He further said, "What is happening here is a conflict involving the Trinamool, a clash between the public and the Trinamool. Regardless of whether it involves a Chief Minister or any other female leader, the BJP does not endorse the throwing of stones at anyone's vehicle; we condemn such incidents"

"This is Mamata Banerjee's old politics' BJP MLA from Bijpur Sudipta Das accused Banerjee of attempting to use the death of the TMC worker to gain political advantage.

"This is Mamata Banerjee's old politics. Just as a vulture looks for a carcass, she too looks for a death in West Bengal and tries to find a way to remain in the media. She has become politically irrelevant," Das said.

Das stated he was supporting the family in his capacity as both a local resident and their MLA, adding that he had remained in regular touch with them. "I am with the family as a local and as the MLA. We have been in regular contact with them. The people at whose house this happened are not saying anything. They have faith in us," he said.

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He also offered to extend legal assistance to the family in connection with the alleged custodial death, but alleged that Banerjee was using the matter for political campaigning.

Birju Keot, the husband of former Kanchrapara municipal councillor Jeni Sharma Keot, was taken into custody by Halisahar police over allegations that included extortion. He was presented before a court on Friday, which sent him to five days of police custody. His death was reported a day later.

Keot’s wife alleged that he was assaulted while in the lock-up and died from the injuries sustained in the alleged police beating. The police had not immediately responded to the allegations.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Mamata Banerjee faces ‘Chor’ chant, mud-hurling protest in Kolkata: ‘Could've been killed’; BJP refutes role in ‘attack’