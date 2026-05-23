Mamata Banerjee-designed football-themed sculpture at Salt Lake Stadium demolished by West Bengal govt in Kolkata: Video

A controversial sculpture situated outside the VVIP entrance of Salt Lake Stadium, also known as Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan near Kolkata, was pulled down on Saturday morning following instructions from the West Bengal government, according to the officials.

The artwork was reportedly conceived by former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

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Former State Sports Minister Arup Biswas had stated that the installation, which had been widely slammed by football enthusiasts as “bizarre” and “meaningless”, would be removed from the stadium premises, as per PTI.

Installed during the 2017 renovation of the Salt Lake Stadium, the sculpture depicted a pair of legs up to the waist, crowned with the ‘Biswa Bangla’ emblem, while a football at the base bore the word “Joyee”.

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Since its installation, the structure had drawn sustained debate among football fans and visitors, many of whom questioned its symbolism and its appropriateness outside one of the country’s premier football stadiums.

Nisith Pramanik, who was present at the Mohun Bagan–East Bengal derby held at the stadium on May 17, strongly criticised the sculpture while addressing reporters after the match. He said, “It is a strange and awkward-looking structure, a severed pair of legs with a football on top. Many believed that ever since it was installed, things started going wrong for the previous regime.”

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A senior Sports Department official mentioned the decision to dismantle the installation was taken after consultations with the Public Works Department and in line with plans to “reinforce a stronger football identity” across the stadium complex.

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"Salt Lake Stadium is an emotion for football fans across West Bengal. The intention is to create an aesthetic and culturally relevant sporting landmark outside the stadium," PTI quoted an official based on the anonymity.

Pramanik announced further infrastructure upgrades around the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan, comprising proposals for food courts aimed at enhancing the match-day experience for fans during long games.

"We have made a few decisions about stadium infrastructure, including making a food court so that fans do not face issues when matches go on for a long period of time," he stated.

He took part in the derby alongside All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Kalyan Chaubey and lauded the vibrant atmosphere at the stadium, which witnessed a turnout of over 62,000 spectators.

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"Both teams delivered brilliant performances... fans from both clubs were present in huge numbers and everything happened peacefully, which could only be possible in Kolkata," he said.

With the demolition concluded, only the boots and football elements remain at the site. Meanwhile, discussions have reportedly already begun regarding the installation of a statue of a well-known footballer to replace the earlier structure.

Pramanik on Messi tour fiasco The Sports Minister further stated that the government would reopen the probe into the controversial GOAT Tour event involving Lionel Messi and would ensure that ticket holders receive refunds.

Lionel Messi, along with his Inter Miami CF teammates Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul, had visited Kolkata in December 2025 but reportedly left the stadium early due to crowd disturbances, disappointing many fans in attendance.

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"As you all know, the Messi chapter was an embarrassment for this State, and after I took charge, we decided that people because of whom the event was sabotaged will not be spared," Pramanik said, adding, “We have also discussed refunding the money of fans who spent their hard-earned savings to see Messi but could not. If that doesn't happen, we will be forced to take strict action.”

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X

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