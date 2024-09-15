Mamata Banerjee gets praised for allowing protests to continue ‘freely’: ‘Very few administrations tolerate…’

Actor Parambrata Chatterjee praised CM Mamata Banerjee for her positive response to ongoing anti-rape protests in Kolkata. He also commended junior doctors for their respectful demands and wondered why earlier engagement with demonstrators didn't happen.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated15 Sep 2024, 11:44 AM IST
Mamata Banerjee gets praised for handling protests: ‘Very few administrations tolerate a movement to continue so freely’
Mamata Banerjee gets praised for handling protests: ‘Very few administrations tolerate a movement to continue so freely’(Instagram/parambratachattopadhyay)

Actor Parambrata Chatterjee, one of the celeb faces in the ongoing anti-rape protests in Kolkata, has hailed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her “positive” attitude. At the same time, he has asked a couple of questions.

In an Instagram post, Chatterjee shared a photo of protesting junior doctors outside CM Banerjee’s house. Some of them are standing with folded hands.

Also Read | Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Timeline of what followed RG Kar incident

“You can firmly present your demands without crossing the boundaries of civility or decency. This was clearly demonstrated yesterday by the junior doctors waiting in front of the honourable chief minister's residence. Their fight for their own respect and safety while showing respect to the person on the other side reflects their belief in their cause and a great sense of maturity. Salute to them!” Chatterjee said.

On the other hand, the actor also appreciated Banerjee’s arrival at the protest site while calling it a “commendable and highly positive” step.

Also Read | Kolkata: Doctors continue protest despite Mamata’s visit, Sandip Ghosh’s arrest

“I cannot recall any similar gesture from a ruler in any other state in recent times. Very few administrations tolerate a movement to continue so freely for such an extended period. Generally, protests that raise their voice against authority are crushed much earlier through state power," Chatterjee said.

"The long-standing farmers' protests in North India are a prime example of this. Such examples are far more common. In this case, it is undeniable that the state administration did not take that route,” he added.

Questions for Mamata Banerjee

At the same time, the actor-director wondered why such a step could not be taken earlier. CM Banerjee should have engaged with the demonstrators much earlier without accusing them of being politically motivated, he added.

Also Read | ‘You insulted me’: Mamata Banerjee refuses livestream as docs wait in rain

“The attempt to solve the problems would have started earlier, people could have seen the humane face of the ruler earlier!” he added.

Chatterjee, known for Bengali movies, has also acted in Bollywood movies like Kahaani, Pari and Kaun Pravin Tambe?. He also played a major character in the Netflix web-series Aranyak, also starring Raveena Tandon.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Sep 2024, 11:44 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaMamata Banerjee gets praised for allowing protests to continue ‘freely’: ‘Very few administrations tolerate…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    153.40
    03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    1.65 (1.09%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    239.30
    03:49 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    2.1 (0.89%)

    Bandhan Bank

    207.05
    03:57 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    10 (5.07%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    135.95
    03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    1.2 (0.89%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Linde India

    8,205.20
    03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    623.3 (8.22%)

    IDBI Bank

    94.94
    03:53 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    7 (7.96%)

    IIFL Finance

    523.65
    03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    38.4 (7.91%)

    Home First Finance Company India

    1,203.70
    03:43 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    76.3 (6.77%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,990.000.00
      Chennai
      73,100.000.00
      Delhi
      75,310.000.00
      Kolkata
      75,600.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue