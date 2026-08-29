Mamata Banerjee in legal trouble as Kolkata Police file suo moto FIR against former West Bengal CM — here's why

The Kolkata Police on Saturday filed a suo motu FIR against former West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, alleging that she violated conditions set by the Calcutta High Court for organising a TMCP foundation day programme in the city.

The FIR was registered at Hastings Police Station against Banerjee and the organisers of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) event, a police officer said.

"The FIR has been registered for the alleged violation of the court's order. The role of all those involved in the violation will be examined during the course of the investigation," he stated, according to PTI.

The case was registered after the police reviewed the conditions laid down by the court for conducting the meeting on Cathedral Road in central Kolkata on Friday.

According to the complaint, some supporters allegedly removed barricades, engaged in scuffles with police personnel, obstructed traffic on Cathedral Road and continued the programme beyond the time permitted by the court, reported ANI. The case has been filed under Sections 61(2), 223, 125(a), 132 and 285 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

What Calcutta HC said The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday rejected requests from two factions of the TMC’s student organisations to hold separate foundation day programmes at Mayo Road on August 28. Instead, it permitted both groups to organise their events at the respective locations where they had held their July 21 Martyrs’ Day programmes.

The court imposed the same set of conditions on both factions, one led by Mamata Banerjee and the other by MLA and Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee. The court orally observed that it would have permitted 10,000 people at Brigade Parade Grounds had the two groups chosen to hold a joint programme.

Both factions had sought permission to conduct their separate foundation day events at the same Mayo Road venue on August 28, at the same time.

The Calcutta High Court ruled that neither faction would be permitted to hold its foundation day programme near the Gandhi statue on Mayo Road on August 28.

Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya directed the Mamata Banerjee-led faction to organise its event on one side of Cathedral Road. The student wing led by Ritabrata Banerjee was permitted to hold its programme on one side of Rani Rashmoni Avenue.

The two south Kolkata venues had earlier been allotted to the respective factions for their July 21 Martyrs’ Day programmes after police denied permission for events outside Victoria House in Esplanade.

Also Read | Another setback for Mamata Banerjee as MP Koel Mallick resigns from Rajya Sabha

The court imposed identical conditions on both groups and directed them to make efforts to keep the number of attendees below 1,500. It also instructed the police to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident.