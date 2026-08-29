Mamata Banerjee in legal trouble as Kolkata Police file suo moto FIR against former West Bengal CM — here's why

The Kolkata Police on Saturday filed a suo motu FIR against former West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, alleging that she violated conditions set by the Calcutta High Court for organising a TMCP foundation day programme in the city.

Advertisement

The FIR was registered at Hastings Police Station against Banerjee and the organisers of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) event, a police officer said.

"The FIR has been registered for the alleged violation of the court's order. The role of all those involved in the violation will be examined during the course of the investigation," he stated, according to PTI.

The case was registered after the police reviewed the conditions laid down by the court for conducting the meeting on Cathedral Road in central Kolkata on Friday.

According to the complaint, some supporters allegedly removed barricades, engaged in scuffles with police personnel, obstructed traffic on Cathedral Road and continued the programme beyond the time permitted by the court, reported ANI. The case has been filed under Sections 61(2), 223, 125(a), 132 and 285 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Advertisement

What Calcutta HC said The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday rejected requests from two factions of the TMC’s student organisations to hold separate foundation day programmes at Mayo Road on August 28. Instead, it permitted both groups to organise their events at the respective locations where they had held their July 21 Martyrs’ Day programmes.

The court imposed the same set of conditions on both factions, one led by Mamata Banerjee and the other by MLA and Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee. The court orally observed that it would have permitted 10,000 people at Brigade Parade Grounds had the two groups chosen to hold a joint programme.

Both factions had sought permission to conduct their separate foundation day events at the same Mayo Road venue on August 28, at the same time.

Advertisement

The Calcutta High Court ruled that neither faction would be permitted to hold its foundation day programme near the Gandhi statue on Mayo Road on August 28.

Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya directed the Mamata Banerjee-led faction to organise its event on one side of Cathedral Road. The student wing led by Ritabrata Banerjee was permitted to hold its programme on one side of Rani Rashmoni Avenue.

The two south Kolkata venues had earlier been allotted to the respective factions for their July 21 Martyrs’ Day programmes after police denied permission for events outside Victoria House in Esplanade.

Also Read | Another setback for Mamata Banerjee as MP Koel Mallick resigns from Rajya Sabha

The court imposed identical conditions on both groups and directed them to make efforts to keep the number of attendees below 1,500. It also instructed the police to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident.

Advertisement

The programmes were allowed between noon and 3 pm. Each faction was also asked to provide the names and phone numbers of 15 volunteers who would be responsible for ensuring the smooth conduct of the events. Police authorities were directed to ensure that traffic movement along one side of each of the two roads was not disrupted.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Mamata Banerjee in legal trouble as Kolkata Police file suo moto FIR against former West Bengal CM — here's why