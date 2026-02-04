Mamata Banerjee in SC for SIR case, hearing to begin shortly: LIVE UPDATES

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reached the Supreme Court on Wednesday for a hearing in the case related to the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls in the poll-bound state. The CM will appear before the court in this regard.

According to Bar and Bench, Banerjee is seated in courtroom 1 for the hearing. A Bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul Pancholi will hear the matter on Wednesday.

What's the case? The Supreme Court will be hearing petitions challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls being carried out by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in various states.

Check LIVE Updates below: 10 am: Mamata Banerjee arrives at Supreme Court West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee arrives at Supreme Court as the apex court will hear the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) matter today. The CM will appear before the Court in this regard.

What happened earlier in court? Earlier, the Supreme Court directed the Election Commission to publish the names of voters categorised under the "Logical Discrepancy" list during the SIR of voter rolls in Tamil Nadu.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant issued the directions while hearing a batch of petitions challenging the SIR process in Tamil Nadu on grounds of procedural irregularities.

The court said that the names must be displayed at gram panchayat bhawans, taluka offices in every subdivision, and ward offices in urban areas.

Those whose names appear on the list may submit documents within 10 days from the date of display, either personally or through authorised representatives.

The list must also mention brief reasons for the discrepancies.