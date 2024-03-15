Was Mamata Banerjee pushed from behind? TMC says ‘everybody wants her….’

A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee suffered injuries after a fall at her Kalighat residence in Kolkata, confusion erupted when the doctor said that the accident occurred "due to some push from behind." However, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) shared an update on the injuries of the chief minister to allay concerns and rejected the “push from behind" claims. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"...She (Mamata Banerjee) felt a bit dizzy and then collapsed, nobody pushed her from behind... After falling, she got injured; the doctor is looking into everything. Details will come out soon; checkups are going on...Everybody wants the well-being of Mamata Banerjee, however, taking the wrong meaning of this is injustice..." TMC leader Shashi Panja said.

Mamata Banerjee suffered injuries on her forehead and nose after the fall and was rushed to the SSKM hospital for treatment. The official handle of the TMC shared pictures of the chief minister bleeding profusely after sustaining a sharp cut over her forehead. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee reported to our hospital today around 7:30 pm with a history of fall within the vicinity of her home ‘due to some push from behind’. She had a cerebral concussion and had a sharp cut over her forehead and nose which was bleeding profusely," SSKM hospital director Manimoy Bandyopadhyay said after the incident.

Doctor clears the air As the ‘due to some push from behind’ statement by the doctor sparked confusion and conspiracy theories, Dr Manimoy Bandyopadhyay cleared the air and claimed that his statement was “misrepresented". "This is a sensation of pushing from behind which led to the fall (of CM Banerjee). Our job is to treat and we have done that. There was a misinterpretation of what I said last evening," Bandyopadhyay said

During the treatment, the chief minister received three stitches on her forehead and one on her nose. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The police also responded to the speculations around the accident and said, "As of now, there has been no complaint lodged in connection with her fall. We have increased the security around the CM's residence."

(With agency inputs)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!