West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has left for the national capital on a five-day visit on Monday, where she is slated to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several front-ranking opposition leaders.

Speaking to reporters, CM Banerjee said, "I will go to Delhi during the Parliament session and meet some leaders there. I will meet the President and the Prime Minister if given an appointment."

Last week, the West Bengal Chief Minister had said that she will meet President Kovind, PM Modi, and leaders of Opposition parties during her stay in Delhi.

The Trinamool Congress chief, who apparently seeks to take up a larger role in national politics prior to the 2024 Lok Sabha poll, is visiting Delhi for the first time after leading her party to power in West Bengal for the third time in a row.

The BJP’s West Bengal unit alleged that CM Banerjee wants to be away from the state for a few days as she is facing criticism over the fake Covid-19 vaccination scandal, post-poll violence and other issues. Her efforts to unite opposition parties will not succeed, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh claimed.

After attending a special state cabinet meeting, the chief minister left for the national capital. She did not talk to newspersons at the N S C Bose International Airport in Kolkata.

During Banerjee's visit from 26-30 July, she may also go to Parliament where the monsoon session is in progress. The Opposition has cornered the BJP-led NDA government on a range of issues including price rise, increasing cost of diesel and petrol, and issues related to tackling the pandemic.

There is also a standoff between the Centre and Opposition parties over several key issues including the alleged Pegasus snooping controversy and scrapping of farm laws.

The BJP state president told reporters that Banerjee is currently facing criticism from various quarters over issues such as the dubious vaccination scandal, fake IAS-IPS officers and post-poll violence.

"The state government is bankrupt and she doesn't know how to foot the bills. She wants to get some relief from all these pressures for some days. She also wants to meet the PM to seek financial help," Ghosh told reporters.

He claimed that any effort by Banerjee to stitch a unified front of opposition parties will not succeed.

"In 2019, she had invited several opposition leaders to Kolkata but Modi came back to power with a thumping majority in the Lok Sabha polls," Ghosh said.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.