Mamata Banerjee-led TMC disowns student leader accused in Kolkata law college gangrape case

The Trinamool Congress on Friday disowned one of its student leader who has been named as one of the accused in the Kolkata law college gangrape case, an NDTV report said.

Distancing the party from the accused and responding to the reports of one of the accused being associated with the TMC, party leader and West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee told ANI, “I do not know anything about it, those who are saying this are just spreading rumours. There is no truth in it.”

“This was an extremely unfortunate incident, and we condemn it. Under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, every TMC worker has condemn it. The animals (referring to the accused) should be beaten to death,” TMC leader Kunal Gosh said on Friday.

Three accused – Monojit Mishra (31), Zaib Ahmed (19), and Pramit Mukhopadhyay (20) – were arrested and are former students or staff members of the same law college.

A female student was allegedly gang-raped inside a law college in Kolkata's Kasba on Wednesday evening. All three accused have been sent to four days police custody.

Also Read | TMC bats for Aparajita Bill; 3 accused held for gangraping woman in Kolkata

An ABP report said that Monojit Mishra is an alumnus of the law college and associated with the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) and the Trinamool Students Union of the college. Quoting sources, the report said that Mishra has close ties with the college governing body and college authorities.

What the college authorities say The college's vice-principal on Friday said that Mishra was a temporary employee at the college and was recruited on the recommendation of the governing body. The report also quoted the vice-principal as saying that Mishra had been recruited 45 days ago. He is a former student of the college with a law degree, the report added.

Kolkata law college gangrape case The alleged sexual assault took place between 7:30 pm and 10:50 pm on Wednesday within the law college premises.

According to the official, one of the accused allegedly committed sexual assault, while the others were involved in the crime.

According to an ANI report, the victim's family filed a police complaint against the accused, and the police have taken swift action in the matter.

Two of the accused, Monojit Mishra and Zaib Ahmed, were arrested on Thursday, near Siddhartha Shankar Roy Sishu Udyan, close to Talbagan Crossing in Kolkata. Pramit Mukhopadhyay was arrested later the same night at his residence, the report said.

The police have seized the mobile phones of all three accused. The official had visited the site and kept it under protection till they had done a forensic examination. They requested custody remand for further investigation.

Preliminary medical examination of the victim was conducted at CNMC Hospital, Kolkata, and statements of key witnesses were recorded, the report added.