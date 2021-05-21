Mamata Banerjee, who lost the recently concluded elections from Nandigram, needs to get re-elected to the assembly within six months to hold on to the CM's chair in Bengal
All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) Sovandeb Chatterjee on Friday resigned as MLA from Bhawanipore as party supremo Mamata Banerjee is likely to contest by-poll from the constituency.
CM had won twice from Bhawanipore. All party leaders discussed and when I heard she wants to contest from here, I thought I should vacate my seat, there's no pressure. Nobody else has courage to run government. I spoke to her. It was her seat I was just protecting it," Chatterjee said.