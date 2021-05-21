Subscribe
Home >News >India >Mamata Banerjee likely to contest from Bhabanipur after sitting MLA vacates seat

Mamata Banerjee likely to contest from Bhabanipur after sitting MLA vacates seat

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo)
1 min read . 03:28 PM IST Staff Writer

All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) Sovandeb Chatterjee on Friday resigned as MLA from Bhawanipore as party supremo Mamata Banerjee is likely to contest by-poll from the constituency.

CM had won twice from Bhawanipore. All party leaders discussed and when I heard she wants to contest from here, I thought I should vacate my seat, there's no pressure. Nobody else has courage to run government. I spoke to her. It was her seat I was just protecting it," Chatterjee said.

"I have enquired from him if he has resigned voluntarily and without coercion. I am satisfied, and I have accepted his resignation," West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee told the media.

Chatterjee said that it was a decision of the party and he will abide by it.

Banerjee, who lost the recently concluded elections from Nandigram, needs to get re-elected to the assembly within six months to hold on to the chief minister's chair.

According to the PTI news agency, Chatterjee is likely to contest from Khardah seat, where by-poll has been necessitated following the death of party leader Kajal Sinha.

