Mamata Banerjee likely to meet PM Modi on 5 Dec, discuss key issues

Mamata Banerjee likely to meet PM Modi on 5 Dec, discuss key issues2 min read . 06:33 PM IST
- West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to discuss some sensitive issues including release of state's funds from the Centre
On the sidelines of the Chief Minister's meeting, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to meet PM Modi on 5 December and discuss sensitive issues like the release of state's dues by the Union government, erosion by river Ganga and arrears pending for the implementation of MGNREGA in West Bengal, an official informed on Sunday.
On the sidelines of the Chief Minister's meeting, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to meet PM Modi on 5 December and discuss sensitive issues like the release of state's dues by the Union government, erosion by river Ganga and arrears pending for the implementation of MGNREGA in West Bengal, an official informed on Sunday.
"In the meeting, the chief minister is expected to highlight the arrears pending for the implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act in Bengal," he added.
"In the meeting, the chief minister is expected to highlight the arrears pending for the implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act in Bengal," he added.
Mamata Banerjee is likely to press Prime Minister about the release of state due by the Centre. On Tuesday, in a public meeting, the Chief Minister demanded that the Centre should release funds for the 100-day work scheme. She even said that the Centre should stop taking Goods and Services Tax (GST) if it is unable to release funds to the state.
Mamata Banerjee is likely to press Prime Minister about the release of state due by the Centre. On Tuesday, in a public meeting, the Chief Minister demanded that the Centre should release funds for the 100-day work scheme. She even said that the Centre should stop taking Goods and Services Tax (GST) if it is unable to release funds to the state.
“They are not releasing funds under the MNREGA scheme. The BJP has to step down from power if it does not clear our dues. The Centre must scrap GST if it is can’t clear the state's dues ('Jodi amader bokeya na dey, tahole bondo kore dik GST')," she said at the birth anniversary program of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda.
“They are not releasing funds under the MNREGA scheme. The BJP has to step down from power if it does not clear our dues. The Centre must scrap GST if it is can’t clear the state's dues ('Jodi amader bokeya na dey, tahole bondo kore dik GST')," she said at the birth anniversary program of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda.
"They are not doing us any favor by giving us GST dues; it is people's money that they have taken through GST," she added.
"They are not doing us any favor by giving us GST dues; it is people's money that they have taken through GST," she added.
"Why should we pay GST if the Centre is not clearing our dues? If the Centre can't give us the money, we can also stop paying GST. (Amrao tho bondho kore dite pari, keno GST tax debo?) The country is for the people, not for politicians. This is not BJP's money," she said.
"Why should we pay GST if the Centre is not clearing our dues? If the Centre can't give us the money, we can also stop paying GST. (Amrao tho bondho kore dite pari, keno GST tax debo?) The country is for the people, not for politicians. This is not BJP's money," she said.
The Chief Minister will also raise the issue of erosion by the river Ganga in and around the areas of the Farakka barrage. She has recently written to PM Modi regarding the issue and how the parts of Malda, Murshidabad, and Nadia districts are continuously facing erosion.
The Chief Minister will also raise the issue of erosion by the river Ganga in and around the areas of the Farakka barrage. She has recently written to PM Modi regarding the issue and how the parts of Malda, Murshidabad, and Nadia districts are continuously facing erosion.
She requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to advise the concerned ministries and chalk out an integrated plan to deal with the situation.
She requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to advise the concerned ministries and chalk out an integrated plan to deal with the situation.
With inputs from PTI
With inputs from PTI