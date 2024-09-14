‘My last attempt…’: Mamata Banerjee’s surprise visit to protesting doctors outside Kolkata’s Swasthya Bhawan

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reached Swasthya Bhawan in Kolkata to meet the doctors protesting over the alleged rape and murder case that took place at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. She told the protesters that this is her last attempt to reach out to the doctors.

She assured the protesting doctors that she would look into their demands and take action if anyone was found guilty. She addressed the protesting doctors amid chants of “we want justice” outside the Swasthya Bhawan in Salt Lake.

Also Read | Kolkata court turns down CBI request for narco test of rape accused Sanjay Roy

"I came to meet you as your 'didi' [sister] not as the chief minister," she was quoted by news agency PTI as saying. "I assure you that I will study your demands and take action if someone is found guilty," she added, urging the protesting doctors to return to work.

"This is my last attempt to resolve the crisis," Banerjee said. She also announced that patient welfare committees of all state-run hospitals were dissolved with immediate effect.

Banerjee said she understand the struggle of the doctors. “I have come forward by leading the student movement, I have also struggled a lot in my life, I understand your struggle,” she said.

She assured the doctors that she will listening to their demands study them. "I do not run the government alone, I will definitely find a solution by studying your demands with senior officials," she added.

"Whoever is found guilty will definitely be punished. I am asking for some time from you. The state government will not take any action against you (protesting doctors). I request you to return to work... All the work related to the development, infrastructure, security of the hospital has been started and will be done further...," Banerjee said.

After the chief minister concluded her speech and left the site, the agitating doctors said they were not ready to compromise on their demands till discussions were held.

Banerjee's surprise visit to the protest side came days after the talks between protesting doctors and Banerjee failed to take place. No meeting was held as the Chief Minister said the meeting with the junior doctors could not be live-streamed as demanded by them because the issue is sub-judice and before the Supreme Court.

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case Junior doctors have been protesting for the four consecutive day on Saturday outside Swasthya Bhawan, Salt Lake area, in West Bengal's Kolkata. They have been demanding justice for the 31-year-old trainee doctor who was raped and murdered at the RG Kar hospital. Her body was found in the seminar room on August 9.

These protests have affected the public healthcare infrastructure of the state. The government claimed that 29 people have died due to the protests allegedly after not receiving treatment.

The Bengal CM has repeatedly requested the junior doctors to resume duty at the earliest and directed state Health Secretary NS Nigam to keep a note of the Supreme Court's direction on the issue.