Mamata Banerjee meets Suvendu Adhikari over tea at her Assembly chamber

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on 25 November held a 'courtesy meeting' with Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari at her chamber in the state Assembly.
The state CM, while, a discussion on 'Constitution Day' in the House, said that she had at one point adored him like a brother.
Both Ms Banerjee and Adhikari had been at loggerheads since the end of 2020, when he switched over to the BJP from the TMC and defeated the TMC supremo in Nandigram in the Assembly polls.
With Adhikari complaining that his name was not included in the invitation letter for the 'Constitution Day' programme in the Assembly, he had earlier said that he would "boycott" the programme.
Accompanied by BJP leaders Manoj Tigga and Agnimitra Paul, the Nandigram MLA was seen entering Banerjee's chamber shortly after the assembly session broke for recess in the afternoon.
"I called Suvendu for tea," Banerjee said after the meeting.
Adhikari, talking to reporters, said, "It was just a courtesy call. Nothing else should be read into it. I did not have tea."
Meanwhile, Congress leader Kamurzzan Chowdhury claimed that the process of "Didi-Modi patch-up" is underway, with eye on 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
"The Centre released funds for Pradhan Mantri Gram Awas Yojana yesterday, and Mamata is scheduled to meet PM Modi on December 5. Today, the CM met Suvendu. All these point to the fact that the process for Didi-Modi patch-up" is underway," he said.
Echoing similar sentiments, CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty told PTI that "it became clear from today's meeting that there is an understanding between the TMC and the BJP".
