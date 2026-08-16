Mamata Banerjee mourns ex-TMC MLA Asish Banerjee, flags 'mental pressure' before death

In a post on X, Banerjee said Banerjee, a five-term MLA, former Deputy Speaker and Chairman, had spent much of his life teaching and serving people in Rampurhat and Birbhum.

Prabhakar Jha
Published16 Aug 2026, 05:10 PM IST
Mamata Banerjee described Asish as a humble person with a close bond with people in the region
Mamata Banerjee described Asish as a humble person with a close bond with people in the region(PTI)

Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday expressed grief over the death of former Trinamool Congress MLA Asish Banerjee, saying he appeared to have faced immense "mental and emotional strain" in his final days.

In a post on X, Banerjee said Banerjee, a five-term MLA, former Deputy Speaker and Chairman, had spent much of his life teaching and serving people in Rampurhat and Birbhum.

She described him as a humble person with a close bond with people in the region and said he had undertaken several development works for Rampurhat.

"What makes this tragedy even more painful is the immense mental and emotional strain he appears to have endured in his final days," Banerjee said.

She alleged that despite his record of public service, Asish Banerjee was "repeatedly maligned, falsely accused and subjected to relentless pressure".

She said the harassment and mental pressure faced by the former MLA should prompt reflection on the "human cost of relentless political hostility".

Banerjee also offered condolences to his family. "My heartfelt prayers and condolences to his family, loved ones, former students and countless admirers. His absence will be deeply felt, always," read her post.

About the Author

Prabhakar Jha

Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, national affairs. Having built his career across fast-paced digital newsrooms, he has developed a reputation for delivering accurate, timely, and reader-friendly stories while leading editorial teams during high-pressure news cycles. In 2026, he joined LiveMint as a Digital Content Producer. <br><br> A postgraduate in History from the University of Delhi, Prabhakar combines strong editorial judgment with a keen interest in public policy, governance, economics, and global affairs. Before joining LiveMint, he worked with leading digital publications, including News9Live and The Times of India, where he handled breaking news, copy editing, headline writing, live coverage, and newsroom coordination. <br><br> Beyond the newsroom, Prabhakar is passionate about long-form writing and storytelling. He has a particular interest in global affairs. An avid reader with a love for literary fiction, he also enjoys blogging, poetry, and working on creative writing projects.

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