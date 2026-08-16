Mamata Banerjee mourns ex-TMC MLA Asish Banerjee, flags 'mental pressure' before death

Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday expressed grief over the death of former Trinamool Congress MLA Asish Banerjee, saying he appeared to have faced immense "mental and emotional strain" in his final days.
In a post on X, Banerjee said Banerjee, a five-term MLA, former Deputy Speaker and Chairman, had spent much of his life teaching and serving people in Rampurhat and Birbhum.
She described him as a humble person with a close bond with people in the region and said he had undertaken several development works for Rampurhat.
"What makes this tragedy even more painful is the immense mental and emotional strain he appears to have endured in his final days," Banerjee said.
She alleged that despite his record of public service, Asish Banerjee was "repeatedly maligned, falsely accused and subjected to relentless pressure".
She said the harassment and mental pressure faced by the former MLA should prompt reflection on the "human cost of relentless political hostility".
Banerjee also offered condolences to his family. "My heartfelt prayers and condolences to his family, loved ones, former students and countless admirers. His absence will be deeply felt, always," read her post.