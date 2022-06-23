Mamata Banerjee promises to extend good hospitality to Sena MLAs amid Maharashtra crisis2 min read . Updated: 23 Jun 2022, 05:40 PM IST
- Send Maharashtra MLAs to Bengal, we will extend good hospitality to them, Mamata tells BJP
Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra, Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee hit back at BJP for hosting rebel Shiv Sena MLAs in Assam. "Why are you disturbing the Assam government when they are facing floods? Send them (the MLAs) to Bengal and we will extend good hospitality and take care of democracy, too," she said.