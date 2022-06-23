Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra, Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee hit back at BJP for hosting rebel Shiv Sena MLAs in Assam. "Why are you disturbing the Assam government when they are facing floods? Send them (the MLAs) to Bengal and we will extend good hospitality and take care of democracy, too," she said.

On Wednesday, Eknath Shinde and several other rebel MLAs flew to Guwahati. Tree more Shiv Sena MLAs - Deepak Kesakar (MLA from Sawantwadi), Mangesh Kudalkar (Chembur) and Sada Sarvankar (Dadar) - joined them on Thursday. The exact number of rebel legislators that moved to Guwahati could not be confirmed, but the flight reportedly carried 89 passengers, including the crew. This is perhaps the first time MLAs from a western state were flown to a northeastern state, following their rebellion against the party leadership.

From Guwahati, Shinde claimed that he has the support of 46 legislators, including some Independents.

Unconstitutional: Bengal CM attacks BJP

The TMC supremo further asserted that the saffron party has deliberately chosen to "disturb" the Maharashtra government at a time when the presidential polls are approaching.

"It's an unfortunate fact that the federal structure has been totally demolished by the BJP-led central government. They are attempting to topple the Maharashtra government in an unethical and unconstitutional manner," Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat and added that “After Maharashtra, they will topple other governments also. We want justice for people, constitution."

Eknath Shinde triggered a political turmoil threatening to split away from the MVA alliance. Shinde has maintained that while the NCP and the Congress were growing stronger in the MVA alliance, the Shiv Sena, which heads the governing bloc, and its workers were getting systematically weakened.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday night vacated his official residence, hours after reaching out to Shiv Sena dissidents with an emotional appeal and offering to quit, even as rebel leader Shinde remained defiant and insisted the party should walk out of the "unnatural" ruling alliance MVA, and claimed the support of "enough number" of MLAs.

The CM had moved out of 'Varsha', his official residence in south Mumbai, and shifted to Matoshree, the Thackeray family's private bungalow in suburban Bandra.