On Wednesday, Eknath Shinde and several other rebel MLAs flew to Guwahati. Tree more Shiv Sena MLAs - Deepak Kesakar (MLA from Sawantwadi), Mangesh Kudalkar (Chembur) and Sada Sarvankar (Dadar) - joined them on Thursday. The exact number of rebel legislators that moved to Guwahati could not be confirmed, but the flight reportedly carried 89 passengers, including the crew. This is perhaps the first time MLAs from a western state were flown to a northeastern state, following their rebellion against the party leadership.