Mamata Banerjee calls for Bengal governor's resignation over molestation charges, says Ananda Bose shared 'edited video'
Earlier this week, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose screened multiple CCTV footage from Raj Bhavan in a bid to clear the air over the allegations brought against him by a contractual woman employee of the governor's house.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said at an election rally on Saturday that the Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose must explain why he should not resign. She said this in reference to the allegations of molestation against Bose.